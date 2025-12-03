Left Menu

Italy will approve delayed decree on Ukraine aid, Meloni says

Updated: 03-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:47 IST
Italy will pass a decree allowing the government to continue supporting Ukraine in its war of defence against Russia, despite a temporary delay, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

The decree for Ukraine aid was on the agenda of a meeting on Wednesday set to prepare the next day's cabinet, but was taken off because the agenda was already too full, according to government sources.

"We will help Ukraine defend itself against the aggressor," Meloni told reporters during a trip to Bahrein, saying there was still time to approve the new decree as the current one is due to expire on December 31.

