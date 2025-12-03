Left Menu

NGT directs fresh inspection into encroachment over Najafgarh Drain tributary

Instead of filing separate reports, the joint committee ought to have carried out a comprehensive joint exercise and filed the joint report on all the issues as directed earlier by the NGT, the bench said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:04 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed a fresh joint inspection into allegations of encroachment on a tributary of the Najafgarh Drain.

The green body was hearing a matter regrading the unauthorised constructions and encroachments over the drain in southwest Delhi's Goela Khurd village.

The tribunal had earlier formed a joint committee to ascertain the veracity of the allegations. It comprised representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the District Magistrate of southwest Delhi.

In an order dated November 27, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the committee instead of filing a joint report, had submitted separate reports. ''Instead of filing separate reports, the joint committee ought to have carried out a comprehensive joint exercise and filed the joint report on all the issues (as directed earlier by the NGT),'' the bench said. The tribunal directed the committee to revisit the site, conduct a proper joint inspection, and file a fresh comprehensive report within eight weeks.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on February 17.

