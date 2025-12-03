Left Menu

CBI conducts course on 'investigation abroad' for ITEC member countries

These courses are being conducted under the sponsorship of the Ministry of External Affairs MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:15 IST
CBI conducts course on 'investigation abroad' for ITEC member countries
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI conducted a one-week training program focused on transnational crimes for the member countries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, in which fine details of conducting investigations in foreign jurisdictions were shared with participants from 14 countries.

The program titled ''investigation abroad'' was inaugurated by Additional Director N Venugopal, who also shared insights with 23 participants from Nepal, Malaysia, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Bhutan, Maldives, Thailand, Mongolia, Tanzania, Kenya, Liberia, Ghana and Vietnam.

A total of 23 participants from 14 ITEC member countries participated in the course that concluded on Tuesday. Venugopal elaborated on the significance of ''investigation abroad'' in matters of transnational crimes during his discussions with foreign delegates, a statement from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

''The CBI academy conducts ITEC courses every Year for the participants of ITEC member countries. These courses are being conducted under the sponsorship of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The course is aimed at enhancing awareness, knowledge and practical skills which are necessary to successfully navigate the complexities of international investigation,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS Reporter On X

BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS...

 Global
2
Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus visits critically ill ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus visits critically ill ex-PM Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh
3
Navy showcases maritime prowess, multi-domain combat capabilities off Kerala coast

Navy showcases maritime prowess, multi-domain combat capabilities off Kerala...

 India
4
Pentagon watchdog finds Hegseth's use of Signal posed risk to US personnel, AP sources say

Pentagon watchdog finds Hegseth's use of Signal posed risk to US personnel, ...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025