Haryana court sentences 10 convicts to 10 years in jail in 11-year-old assault case

A court in Nuh, Haryana, on Wednesday sentenced 10 men to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for a brutal attack on fellow villagers over a land dispute at Sanghail village in 2014, police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Verma also imposed a fine of Rs 31,000 on each offender, failing which their prison term will increase, they said.

According to police, those sentenced include Deepak (45), Manoj (40), Rajkaran (40), Ravinder (33), Ramkumar (38), Pawan (40), Ajit (43), Satender (36), Rajkumar (38) and Chainpal (72), all residents of Sanghail village.

According to deputy district attorney Sandeep Lamba, the incident took place on June 5, 2014, when Chhatar Singh was working in his field along with his relatives.

A group of 8-10 people, who had an old dispute over a panchayat land with Chhatar Singh, suddenly attacked them with sticks, axes and iron rods.

When Chhatar Singh's family members arrived at the scene after hearing the commotion, around 15 more men joined the attackers and thrashed them, leaving 12 persons, including a woman, seriously injured.

Based on evidence, police arrested several accused persons as the trial continued in court for about 11 years.

Sandeep Lamba, who argued on behalf of the prosecution, said that on December 1, the court convicted 10 accused men for rioting, assault, causing grievous hurt, and attempt to murder, among other charges.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced all 10 convicts to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment along with fines, Lamba said.

