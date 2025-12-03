Left Menu

Haryana court sentences 10 convicts to 10 years in jail in 11-year-old assault case

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:06 IST
Haryana court sentences 10 convicts to 10 years in jail in 11-year-old assault case
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Nuh, Haryana, on Wednesday sentenced 10 men to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for a brutal attack on fellow villagers over a land dispute at Sanghail village in 2014, police said.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Verma also imposed a fine of Rs 31,000 on each offender, failing which their prison term will increase, they said.

According to police, those sentenced include Deepak (45), Manoj (40), Rajkaran (40), Ravinder (33), Ramkumar (38), Pawan (40), Ajit (43), Satender (36), Rajkumar (38) and Chainpal (72), all residents of Sanghail village.

According to deputy district attorney Sandeep Lamba, the incident took place on June 5, 2014, when Chhatar Singh was working in his field along with his relatives.

A group of 8-10 people, who had an old dispute over a panchayat land with Chhatar Singh, suddenly attacked them with sticks, axes and iron rods.

When Chhatar Singh's family members arrived at the scene after hearing the commotion, around 15 more men joined the attackers and thrashed them, leaving 12 persons, including a woman, seriously injured.

Based on evidence, police arrested several accused persons as the trial continued in court for about 11 years.

Sandeep Lamba, who argued on behalf of the prosecution, said that on December 1, the court convicted 10 accused men for rioting, assault, causing grievous hurt, and attempt to murder, among other charges.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced all 10 convicts to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment along with fines, Lamba said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

 United States
2
Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

 Global
3
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
4
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025