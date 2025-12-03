Left Menu

ED registers money laundering case in UP cough syrup racket

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:27 IST
ED registers money laundering case in UP cough syrup racket
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case in connection with an organised racket involved in illegal manufacturing, storing and selling of cough syrup brands in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The agency has taken cognisance of a UP Police special task force (STF) FIR and pressed sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to file an ECIR.

An enforcement case information report (ECIR) is the ED equivalent of a police FIR.

The case pertains to alleged illegal manufacturing, storage and sale of codeine- based cough syrup (CBCS) like Phensedyl in UP and also for cross-border smuggling to Bangladesh, the officials said.

Phensedyl is abused as a intoxicant in Bangladesh and the Border Security Force (BSF) seizes huge consignments of the drug, meant for smuggling, every day at the international front.

The ED has also summoned an alleged prime accused of the case, Shubham Jaiswal, to appear before it on December 8 in Lucknow for questioning.

Officials suspect Jaiswal may have left the country.

Jaiswal's father Bhola Prasad Jaiswal was arrested by the UP Police from the Kolkata airport while he was reportedly trying to flee the country.

The state police had seized 1,19,675 bottles of some banned cough syrup brands from two container trucks on October 18, valued at around Rs 3.5 crore, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma told reporters on Wednesday.

In related actions, 13,400 bottles were recovered in Jharkhand, and during a joint operation with Ghaziabad police on the night of November 3, bottles of CBCS worth Rs 3.4 crore was seized.

Verma said investigation has found that the Jaiswals and some others were ''illegally'' running the racket through fake billing in the name of Shaili Traders, Ranchi.

It was detected that Rs 25 crore worth of ''bogus'' transactions were being done in this trade across several districts, including Bhadohi, Chandauli, Varanasi and Sonbhadra, with many firms found non-existent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

 United States
2
Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

 Global
3
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
4
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025