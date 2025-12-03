Left Menu

Site engineer among 4 held for Rs 15-lakh cable theft from Noida airport

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police ADCP Sudhir Kumar said a team from the Ecotech-1 police station apprehended the four individuals on Tuesday night and recovered seven bundles of aluminium cables, a canter bearing a fake number plate and a car from their possession.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:19 IST
Site engineer among 4 held for Rs 15-lakh cable theft from Noida airport
  • Country:
  • India

A site engineer deployed at the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar has been arrested along with three others for allegedly stealing aluminium cables worth nearly Rs 15 lakh, police said on Wednesday, adding that more airport staff are now under suspicion. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said a team from the Ecotech-1 police station apprehended the four individuals on Tuesday night and recovered seven bundles of aluminium cables, a canter bearing a fake number plate and a car from their possession. The arrested site engineer, Shivam Sharma (22) of Aligarh, allegedly played a key role by facilitating access to the cables, while the other accused -- Irshad Ahmed (23), a driver; Mohammad Siraj (21), a car helper; and Izhar alias Sonu (26), a scrap dealer -- all residents of Siddharthnagar district, assisted in lifting and selling the material, Kumar said. ''During questioning, the accused disclosed that the cables were stolen from inside the airport premises, and that some other employees posted at the site may also be involved. Their roles are now under scrutiny,'' the ADCP said. Police said legal proceedings are underway and an FIR has been registered under Sections 317(5), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Ecotech-1 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

 United States
2
Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

 Global
3
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
4
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025