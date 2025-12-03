Site engineer among 4 held for Rs 15-lakh cable theft from Noida airport

A site engineer deployed at the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar has been arrested along with three others for allegedly stealing aluminium cables worth nearly Rs 15 lakh, police said on Wednesday, adding that more airport staff are now under suspicion. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said a team from the Ecotech-1 police station apprehended the four individuals on Tuesday night and recovered seven bundles of aluminium cables, a canter bearing a fake number plate and a car from their possession. The arrested site engineer, Shivam Sharma (22) of Aligarh, allegedly played a key role by facilitating access to the cables, while the other accused -- Irshad Ahmed (23), a driver; Mohammad Siraj (21), a car helper; and Izhar alias Sonu (26), a scrap dealer -- all residents of Siddharthnagar district, assisted in lifting and selling the material, Kumar said. ''During questioning, the accused disclosed that the cables were stolen from inside the airport premises, and that some other employees posted at the site may also be involved. Their roles are now under scrutiny,'' the ADCP said. Police said legal proceedings are underway and an FIR has been registered under Sections 317(5), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Ecotech-1 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

