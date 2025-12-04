Lithuania's Vilnius airport shuts again over balloon incident
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 04-12-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 00:00 IST
Lithuania's Vilnius airport said on Wednesday it had halted operations due to suspected balloons in its airspace, the latest in a string of such incidents in recent months.
The airport, located some 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Belarus, has been closed more than 10 times since early October over similar incidents.
