Lithuania's Vilnius airport shuts again over balloon incident

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 04-12-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's Vilnius airport said on Wednesday it had halted operations due to suspected balloons in its airspace, the latest in a string of such incidents in recent months.

The airport, located some 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Belarus, has been closed more than 10 times since early October over similar incidents.

