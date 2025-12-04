UP: 2 cops among six booked for assault, threats in Ballia

Left Menu

Six people, including the former in-charge of a police station and a sub-inspector, have been booked on charges of assault, abuse and issuing death threats, police said on Wednesday.According to police, the case was registered at the Fefna police station in Ballia district on the complaint of Somari Devi, a resident of Bairia village under the Fefna police circle.

04-12-2025
According to police, the case was registered at the Fefna police station in Ballia district on the complaint of Somari Devi, a resident of Bairia village under the Fefna police circle. Those named in the FIR included the former in-charge of Fefna police station, Gajanand Chaubey, sub-inspector Ajay Kumar and four others.

Citing the contents of the FIR, officials said the chief judicial magistrate's court had ordered the registration of the case and investigation based on an application filed earlier by Somari Devi.

In her application submitted on June 20 this year, Devi alleged that she was attacked and injured with a knife on June 11, 2024, over an old land dispute.

She also alleged that when she went to the police station, the then-station in charge (Chaubey), under the influence of money from the opposition party, did not get her injury medically examined. Instead, she claimed, she was pressured into not mentioning the real incident and was forced to provide her thumb impression on a new complaint.

SHO Vishwadeep Singh told PTI that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

