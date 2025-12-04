Left Menu

VIT Chennai develops chip for portable medical devices for self-diagnostic application

An unique chip capable of integrating into portable medical devices for self-diagnostic application has been designed and developed by Vellore Institute of Technology VIT, Chennai, the university said.The Mixed-Signal Readout Interface RoI chip integrates both analog and digital circuits to exploit the advantages of both designs, said scientists from the Centre for Nanoelectronics and VLSI Design CNVD of VIT Chennai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:50 IST
VIT Chennai develops chip for portable medical devices for self-diagnostic application
  • Country:
  • India

An ''unique'' chip capable of integrating into portable medical devices for self-diagnostic application has been designed and developed by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, the university said.

The Mixed-Signal Readout Interface (RoI) chip integrates both analog and digital circuits to exploit the advantages of both designs, said scientists from the Centre for Nanoelectronics and VLSI Design (CNVD) of VIT Chennai. The chip enables processing with 14 per cent less power consumption than the products available in the market. It also has the advantage of a 4 per cent reduction in delay, making it well-suited for micro sensor-based handheld glucose monitoring devices and electronic stethoscopes, said a press release from VIT. T Thyagarajan, Pro Vice-Chancellor, VIT Chennai, said the faculty team from CNVD taped out the indigenously designed chip at the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali.

Tape-out refers to the final step in the design of an integrated circuit, where the completed and verified design is sent to a semiconductor foundry for manufacturing.

The fabricated chip was formally handed over to the VIT Chennai team by Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw recently, the release further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global
2
Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

 Global
3
Soccer-From hosts to contenders: Qatar aim to prove credentials at 2026 World Cup

Soccer-From hosts to contenders: Qatar aim to prove credentials at 2026 Worl...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Chevron Flies Venezuela Staff To Oil Sites Despite FAA Warning- Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Chevron Flies Venezuela Staff To Oil Sites Despite FAA Warning- Bloomb...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025