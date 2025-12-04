Minor boy missing from Akola found in Pandharpur after 21-day search

Police have traced a missing 14-year-old boy from Akola to Pandharpur in Maharashtra, after a 21-day search during which they examined the footage of nearly 200 CCTVs and travelled 1,500 km, officials said. The boy, a resident of the Khadan police station area in Akola city, left his home without informing anyone on the evening of November 11 after his parents allegedly scolded him, they said.

His parents approached the police the next day, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

The parents, however, could not provide sufficient information to help find the boy, District Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak told reporters on Wednesday. The local crime branch team then collected information about the boy from his school, tuition classes and neighbours. The team also questioned the boy's parents, who told the police that they had scolded him before he left the home, the official said. During examination of the CCTV footage at Akola railway station, the boy was seen boarding a Nagpur-Kolhapur express train at 8 pm on November 11.

A police team then travelled to seven cities, covering 1,500 km over several days. They examined the CCTV footage of various railway stations on the route, and the boy was seen getting down at Pandharpur railway station in Solapur district, located around 500 km from Akola, the official said.

The police then searched for the boy at the Pandharpur railway station and various other locations in the temple town. They finally traced him to Sargam Chowk in Pandharpur on December 2 and later handed him over to his parents, he said. Chandak has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the police team that traced the boy and reunited him with his family.

