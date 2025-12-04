Navy Day: Adityanath greets personnel, hails their role in national security

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended greetings to Indian Navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day, praising their courage, commitment and contribution to national security.

In a message in Hindi posted on X, Adityanath said the Navy remains vigilant round the clock to safeguard the country's maritime borders and ensures the nation's security with ''indomitable courage, valour and dedication''.

He said the country takes pride in its Navy, which not only protects the maritime frontiers as an ''unwavering sentinel'' but also plays a leading role in humanitarian service, disaster management and global peace efforts.

''Jai Hind!'' the chief minister signed off his message.

December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the force's very successful naval actions in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

