Ayodhya temple flag hoisting marks continuation of India's civilisational legacy: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the ceremonial hoisting of the religious flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya signifies a proud moment for every Indian and represents an important link in the country's unbroken civilisational heritage.

Addressing the founder's week ceremony of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad here, Adityanath said the construction of the grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and the raising of the 'dharma dhwaja' reflect India's cultural continuity.

''This is a significant milestone in our civilisational journey, one that allows every Indian to feel pride in being the inheritor of this legacy,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram temple, marking its formal completion, in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath.

The chief minister on Thursday said India's identity is rooted in its culture, traditions and national icons, and the loss of cultural values leads to a weakening of national unity. Recalling the contributions of historical figures such as Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Rani Lakshmibai and countless soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, he said their courage continues to inspire future generations.

Adityanath emphasised that festivals and traditions strengthen national values and bring people together beyond social differences.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's ''five pledges'', saying they have helped the country reconnect with its heritage, shed the mindset of colonialism, and reaffirm respect for the armed forces.

The chief minister said India has made significant economic progress in recent years, emerging as one of the fastest-growing nations. He asserted that if citizens fulfil their duties and uphold unity, the country will achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

''National identity must rise above divisions of caste, region and language. If we embrace these five commitments, there is no reason India cannot become a fully developed nation,'' he said.

