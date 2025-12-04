Left Menu

Andhra CM, Jagan extend greetings on Navy Day

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-12-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 09:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended greetings to the personnel of the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day.

The chief minister highlighted the Navy's dedication in safeguarding India's maritime borders and protecting vital national interests across the seas.

''Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the brave personnel of the Indian Navy, to Navy veterans, and to their families on the occasion of Indian Navy Day,'' said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Naidu noted that the Navy secures energy resources, supports economic activity, protects trade routes and plays a key role in rescue and relief during disasters.

Jagan also offered warm wishes to Navy personnel, underscoring their courage and relentless efforts in defending the nation.

''Warmest wishes to the Navy personnel on Indian Navy Day. Their role in protecting our shores is unparalleled,'' he said in a post on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

