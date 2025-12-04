Left Menu

Kenya says Safaricom share sale proceeds to be used for infrastructure development

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:42 IST
Kenya's finance minister, John Mbadi, said on Thursday proceeds from telecom firm Safaricom share sale will be used as seed capital for infrastructure development and sovereign wealth funds.

"Once complete, the funds from this transaction will be the seed capital for the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund," Mbadi told a news briefing on the deal.

