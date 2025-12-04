Man shot dead in Punjab's Phagwara after argument with friends

A 30-year-old man was shot dead near Hadiabad locality of Phagwara city late on Wednesday night by three unidentified car-borne armed assailants, police said.

The victim, identified as Avinash Kumar, was at a community spot with his friends when an argument broke out among them over a trivial issue. Three people later arrived at the spot in a car and had an altercation with Avinash, and one of them shot him, the victim's brother Karan told the police. He added that the attackers fled towards the Nakodar-Shahkot side.

Avinash was taken to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The circumstances surrounding the argument Avinash had with his friends and his being later shot to death by unidentified men remain unclear, with the police saying that the motive behind the shooting has yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)