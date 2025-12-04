Left Menu

Man shot dead in Punjab's Phagwara after argument with friends

A 30-year-old man was shot dead near Hadiabad locality of Phagwara city late on Wednesday night by three unidentified car-borne armed assailants, police said.The victim, identified as Avinash Kumar, was at a community spot with his friends when an argument broke out among them over a trivial issue.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 04-12-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 12:43 IST
Man shot dead in Punjab's Phagwara after argument with friends
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was shot dead near Hadiabad locality of Phagwara city late on Wednesday night by three unidentified car-borne armed assailants, police said.

The victim, identified as Avinash Kumar, was at a community spot with his friends when an argument broke out among them over a trivial issue. Three people later arrived at the spot in a car and had an altercation with Avinash, and one of them shot him, the victim's brother Karan told the police. He added that the attackers fled towards the Nakodar-Shahkot side.

Avinash was taken to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The circumstances surrounding the argument Avinash had with his friends and his being later shot to death by unidentified men remain unclear, with the police saying that the motive behind the shooting has yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines

J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from D...

 India
2
CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

 India
3
Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks Nitesh Rane

Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks ...

 India
4
SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressure of BLOs

SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025