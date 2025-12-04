Ramaphosa hails Sasol’s new Mozambique gas facility as major regional milestone

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the launch of Sasol’s state-of-the-art Integrated Processing Facility in Inhassoro, Mozambique, describing it as a transformative step for regional energy security and a powerful symbol of deepening cooperation between South Africa and Mozambique.

The President delivered his remarks during the official ceremony, held on the sidelines of the 4th Mozambique–South Africa Bi-National Commission, where leaders from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to advancing shared development, trade and energy resilience.

A Milestone in Bilateral Energy Cooperation

Ramaphosa praised the new facility as the result of years of joint exploration, investment and technical collaboration, aimed at unlocking Mozambique’s substantial onshore hydrocarbon potential.

“This groundbreaking facility is a symbol of the longstanding energy cooperation between our two countries. We commend the government of Mozambique and Sasol for the realisation of a project that is vital to our shared energy security,” the President said.

The Integrated Processing Facility forms part of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) project, which is set to supply natural gas, light oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Mozambique’s domestic market. It will also support a range of downstream industries and power generation initiatives crucial for economic development.

Sustaining Regional Energy Security

With output from the well-established Pande and Temane gas fields expected to decline in the coming years, the new facility provides a crucial bridge for future supply. Ramaphosa underscored the need for innovative partnerships, expanded exploration and stronger regional infrastructure to ensure long-term sustainability.

“Governments and private sector partners will need to be innovative and explore alternative sources,” he said, calling for investment in gas infrastructure, regulatory harmonisation, and coordinated demand planning to attract further upstream investment.

Economic Benefits for Communities and Local Enterprises

President Ramaphosa emphasised that the facility is more than an industrial asset — it is an economic catalyst for Inhassoro and surrounding districts. Its construction and operations have created employment, supported local suppliers, and stimulated opportunities in sectors such as transport, catering, security, construction, and maintenance.

He welcomed Sasol’s commitment to developing a skills pipeline, including vocational training programmes specifically targeted at youth and women, saying such initiatives place people at the centre of industrial development.

Strong Focus on Environmental and Social Responsibility

The President applauded Sasol’s pledge to uphold high environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Planned measures include actions to minimise emissions, manage waste responsibly, protect water resources, and reduce the overall ecological footprint of operations.

“As we work collectively to overcome hunger, poverty and unemployment, we must ensure that no one is left behind. Ventures of this nature must transform the fortunes of the communities in which they operate,” Ramaphosa said.

A Testament to Strong, Enduring Bilateral Relations

Ramaphosa expressed gratitude to engineers, contractors and workers from both countries, as well as provincial authorities, the mayor of Inhassoro and traditional leaders who supported the project.

He said the new facility stands as an example of the historic solidarity and strategic cooperation between South Africa and Mozambique — a partnership now evolving to meet modern development and energy challenges.

“Our two nations, which share a long and cherished tradition of solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect, are now on a new path of sustainable development and progress,” he said. “This spirit of our partnership bodes well for our collective efforts to promote and secure energy security in an extremely uncertain international economic environment.”