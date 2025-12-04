Ramaphosa Urges Bold SA–Mozambique Business Partnerships for Shared Growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South African and Mozambican businesses to shift from cautious engagement to bold, transformative partnerships capable of reshaping the region’s economic landscape. Speaking at the Business Forum held during the 4th Mozambique–South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Vilankulo, he said the time had come for business leaders to move from exploration to implementation.

Ramaphosa emphasised that the impressive turnout of private-sector leaders from both countries reflects a deep, shared commitment to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation rooted in decades of solidarity, regional integration and mutual development.

Trade Doubles as Economic Potential Expands

According to the President, total trade between South Africa and Mozambique doubled from 2020 to 2024, showcasing the resilience of both economies despite global pressures. This growth, he said, directly contributes to job creation, local enterprise development, and the upliftment of border communities that depend on cross-border commerce.

Ramaphosa described Mozambique as standing at a pivotal moment in its economic trajectory. With abundant natural resources, expanding energy potential and a growing tourism market, the country is positioning itself as a future economic powerhouse in Southern Africa.

He pointed to natural gas, coal deposits, solar energy capacity, fertile agricultural land and a rapidly expanding hospitality sector as areas ripe for collaboration and joint investment.

Sectors Ready for Joint Industrial Development

The President identified several sectors with strong potential for bilateral industrial growth, including:

Food and agro-processing

Packaging and textiles

Wood processing and building materials

Metals and mineral beneficiation

These industries, he noted, complement South Africa’s manufacturing expertise and offer opportunities to deepen value-added trade rather than relying primarily on raw mineral exchanges.

While South Africa’s mineral exports currently dominate bilateral trade, Ramaphosa stressed that the partnership must evolve beyond commodities. Diversifying into processed goods, services and technology-driven industries would create significant employment opportunities and advance skills development on both sides of the border.

Mozambique’s exports — including electricity, natural gas, coal, aluminium and agricultural goods — provide a strong base for expanding industrial integration under regional frameworks.

South African Investment and Regional Integration

South African companies continue to play a major role in Mozambique’s economy, investing heavily in food and beverage production, real estate, coal, oil and gas, business services and finance. These investments contribute not only capital but also technical expertise, modern technology and access to regional and international value chains.

Ramaphosa praised the South African Chamber of Business in Mozambique for its impact, noting that member companies have invested R160 billion and employ 43,000 people in the country — a milestone for organised business collaboration.

Persistent Challenges and Government Commitments

Despite strong progress, trade between the two nations continues to face barriers. Infrastructure deficits, regulatory inconsistencies, customs delays and limited access to finance remain obstacles to seamless business operations.

“These challenges are not insurmountable,” Ramaphosa assured, calling for strengthened cooperation between governments and the private sector. He proposed practical measures, including:

Investment in cross-border transport and energy infrastructure

Harmonisation of regulations

Simplification of customs procedures

Establishment of one-stop investment facilitation centres

He reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to supporting its businesses operating in Mozambique through diplomatic channels, improved commercial services and participation in regional infrastructure programmes.

AfCFTA: A Gateway to Wider African Markets

The President highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a transformative opportunity for both countries to position themselves as strategic gateways into larger African markets. By deepening integration now, he said, both nations could shape a prosperous future for coming generations.

“The economic relationship we build today will determine the prosperity of our children tomorrow,” he said, urging business leaders to seize the moment.

A Call for Decisive Action

Ramaphosa concluded with a call for urgency and ambition: “Let us demonstrate that African countries can work together to build prosperity, create opportunities and transform the lives of our people.”

The Business Forum forms part of the broader agenda of the 4th Mozambique–South Africa Bi-National Commission, co-chaired by President Ramaphosa and Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, aimed at strengthening political, economic and social cooperation between the neighbouring states.