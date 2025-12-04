UPDATE 2-Israeli media says anti-Hamas leader Abu Shabab dies of wounds

(Adds background on Israeli support for anti-Hamas clans) JERUSALEM/CAIRO Dec 4 (Reuters) -

The head of an armed Palestinian faction that opposes Hamas in Gaza

has been killed, Israel's public broadcaster reported on Thursday, in what would be a blow to Israeli efforts to support Palestinian clans against the Islamist movement. Yasser Abu Shabab, a Bedouin tribal leader based in Israeli-held Rafah in southern Gaza, has led the most prominent of several small anti-Hamas groups that have emerged in Gaza during the war that began more than two years ago.

Hamas has branded him a collaborator and has ordered its fighters to kill or capture him. There was no immediate word about Abu Shabab's status on the Facebook page of his group, the Popular Forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged in June Israel had armed anti-Hamas clans, though Israel has announced few other details of the policy since then. Abu Shabab's death was reported by Israeli media including Kan, Israel's public broadcaster, citing a security source.

Israel's Army Radio, also citing a security source, said he had died in Soroka hospital in southern Israel of unspecified wounds, but the hospital soon denied he had been admitted there. The reports did not say when he died or how he got his reported wounds.

An Israeli government spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Hamas had no comment, its Gaza spokesperson said. Other Israeli authorities did not immediately make any comment. Abu Shabab's group has denied being backed by Israel.

It has continued to operate in areas controlled by Israeli forces since a U.S.-backed ceasefire was agreed in October. Abu Shabab's group posted a video on November 18 showing dozens of fighters receiving orders from his deputy to launch a security sweep to "clear Rafah of terror", an apparent reference to Hamas fighters believed to be holed up there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)