India, Russian customs sign protocol for exchange of pre-arrival info on goods, vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:08 IST
Customs authorities of India and Russia on Thursday signed a protocol for cooperation on pre-arrival information exchange in respect of goods and vehicles moved between the two nations, the CBIC said.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi and Deputy Head of Federal Customs Service (FCS) of the Russian Federation Tatiana Merkushova signed the protocol on the sidelines of the 23rd India-Russia Summit.

Pre-arrival information exchange enables customs to assess risks and process consignments in advance, ensuring faster and more secure border clearance.

''This will strengthen trade facilitation while enhancing security, transparency, and overall efficiency in cross-border movements,'' the CBIC said in a X post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

