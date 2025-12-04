2 held for murder of elderly couple in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly couple in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday, following a raid in Jhoshi Colony within the jurisdiction of Harla police station.

Alok Ranjan, Deputy SP (City), said, "Both are residents of the same colony as the deceased couple, and have confessed to the murder." One of the accused said he allegedly killed the couple, who ran a grocery shop in the colony, viewing them as competitors to his own shop, with the help of another resident of the colony on December 1, Ranjan said.

The police have recovered the knife used in the murder, and the duo has been sent to judicial custody, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)