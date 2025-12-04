Left Menu

Man jumps into creek in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:10 IST
  Country:
  • India

A man jumped into a creek from Retibunder bridge in Thane on Thursday, a civic official said.

He has been identified as Mumbra-resident Mohin Ansari (30), Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

''Personnel from Narpoli police station, Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane Fire Brigade and Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) mounted a search operation. However, strong currents and fading light posed challenges,'' he said.

The search operation was temporarily suspended and will resume on Friday morning, he added.

