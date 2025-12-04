Israel can participate in Eurovision 2026, broadcasters union says
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:32 IST
Israel has been cleared to enter the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members decided on Thursday not to call a vote on its participation.
The EBU, which organises the contest, said its members had backed a set of changes to its rules designed to reinforce trust, transparency and the neutrality of the event.
