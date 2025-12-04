Left Menu

Israel can participate in Eurovision 2026, broadcasters union says

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:32 IST
Israel can participate in Eurovision 2026, broadcasters union says

Israel has been cleared to enter the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after European Broadcasting Union members decided on Thursday not to call a vote on its participation.

The EBU, which organises the contest, said its members had backed a set of changes to its rules designed to reinforce trust, transparency and the neutrality of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

