Left Menu

Pune land deal: Accused Digvijay Patil seeks more time from EOW to present his side

Digvijay Patil, a partner at Amadea Enterprises LLP and an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case, has sought time from the Pune polices Economic Offences Wing to present his side, an official said on Thursday.Amadea Enterprises LLP allegedly executed the illegal sale deed of 40 acre government land in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore with power of attorney holder Shital Tejwani, who has been arrested.Patil was served notice to appear before the EOW and he did so on December 1.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:51 IST
Pune land deal: Accused Digvijay Patil seeks more time from EOW to present his side
  • Country:
  • India

Digvijay Patil, a partner at Amadea Enterprises LLP and an accused in the Mundhwa land deal case, has sought time from the Pune police's Economic Offences Wing to present his side, an official said on Thursday.

Amadea Enterprises LLP allegedly executed the illegal sale deed of 40 acre government land in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore with power of attorney holder Shital Tejwani, who has been arrested.

''Patil was served notice to appear before the EOW and he did so on December 1. However, he sought time claiming he would come back with documents. Once he comes, we will question him and record his statement,'' the official said.

Apart from Patil and Tejwani, the third accused in the case is suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole.

Besides the EOW case, the Inspector General Registration office has also registered a case with Bavdhan police station against Patil, Tejwani and sub registrar Ravindra Taru, who facilitated the sale deed, for allegedly evading stamp duty of Rs 21 crore while executing the sale deed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
2
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States
3
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia
4
UPDATE 1-FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular

UPDATE 1-FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from UScellular

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025