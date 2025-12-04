Left Menu

Turkey summons Ukrainian, Russian envoys over Black Sea attacks

And lastly, there were certain attacks in the Black Sea within our exclusive economic zone as well," Ekinci told parliament's foreign affairs commission. "Yesterday and today, we summoned Russia's acting charges d'affaires and Ukraine's ambassador to convey our concerns."

Turkey summoned Ukraine's ambassador and Russia's acting charges d'affaires to the foreign ministry to convey its concerns over a series of attacks on Russia-linked vessels inside its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci said on Thursday. "We are witnessing a very serious escalation in recent weeks in the Russia-Ukraine war with reciprocal attacks. And lastly, there were certain attacks in the Black Sea within our exclusive economic zone as well," Ekinci told parliament's foreign affairs commission.

