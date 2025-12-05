White collar terror module: SIA raids in Srinagar, Ganderbal

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) Friday carried out raids in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts as part of its investigations into the ''white collar'' terror module, officials said.

The early morning raids were carried out by the SIA in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir, including at the residence of Tufail Bhat at Diyarwani area of Batamaloo locality of the city here, they said.

Bhat was arrested here by the SIA last month in connection with the ''white collar'' terror module case.

The raids were a part of the SIA's investigations into the case, the officials added. The white collar terror module refers to professionals, including doctors, who have been radicalised and allegedly involved in the November 10 Delhi blast.

