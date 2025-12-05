NZ invests $20.7m to boost early intervention programmes for at-risk youth

More than 60,000 at-risk young people across Aotearoa are set to benefit from a major new Government funding package aimed at strengthening early intervention and prevention support. Announcing the initiative, Youth Minister James Meager said the $20.7 million investment would help young New Zealanders stay engaged in education, build essential life skills, and transition successfully into employment.

A total of 53 community organisations will receive up to three years of funding to deliver evidence-based, locally tailored programmes. These initiatives target young people aged 12 to 24 who are at risk of disengaging from school, employment, or community support systems.

Two Funds Targeting Early Intervention

The package is split into two major funds designed to meet different levels of youth need:

1. Place-Based Youth Development Fund

Up to $5.912 million per year

Supports community-led, long-term programmes

Activities may include regular mentoring, CV development, financial literacy workshops, and local skill-building initiatives

2. Youth Development Contributory Fund

Up to $1.25 million per year

Focuses on shorter-term but intensive support programmes

Includes youth worker mentoring, community service projects, leadership activities, and outdoor education

Minister Meager emphasised that each programme is designed to address core cognitive skills, academic progress, career readiness, recreational engagement, and personal development, with the flexibility to respond to regional and cultural needs.

Community-Led Examples Across New Zealand

The announcement highlights several organisations already working to make a difference:

The Y Central South Island will run a 20-week programme focusing on long-term mentoring, work readiness, and pathways planning. They will also expand school holiday activities and workshops to help disconnected youth build confidence and re-enter education or employment.

Golden Bay Workcentre Trust in Tākaka will provide year-round support, including a youth drop-in service, one-on-one coaching, leadership development, wellbeing activities, and tailored plans to help young people reconnect with learning or transition into the workforce.

These examples demonstrate the government's commitment to ensuring funding reaches organisations embedded in their communities—those who best understand the challenges faced by local youth.

An Investment in Social and Economic Wellbeing

Minister Meager noted that supporting young people is both a social investment and an economic one, reducing long-term costs associated with unemployment, crime, and poor life outcomes.

“High-value, outcome-driven funding improves young people’s long-term wellbeing while reducing burdens on taxpayers,” he said. “This allows us to redirect resources into other high-priority areas.”

The initiative also aligns with government goals to improve school attendance, reduce youth crime, and lower youth unemployment, ensuring stronger pathways for future generations.