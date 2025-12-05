China, France sign agreement on alfalfa, make progress on pork offal trade
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-12-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 11:24 IST
- Country:
- China
China and France have signed an agreement on the sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for exports of French alfalfa to China during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.
The two countries also made "important progress" in registering French pig white viscera exporters for trade with China, CCTV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- China
- Emmanuel Macron's
- France
- CCTV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Trade Future: Expanding Imports for Balanced Growth
French Prime Minister Secures Key Budget Deal: A Battle for Social Security Financing
China's Li Qiang to meet with top international economic officials
Taiwan opposition says ban of China's Rednote app is censorship
Shein's Legal Battle Over Marketplace: French Court Hearing Highlights Safety Concerns