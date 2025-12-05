China, France sign agreement on alfalfa, make progress on pork offal trade

China and France have signed an agreement on the sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for exports of French alfalfa to China during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

The two countries also made "important progress" in registering French pig white viscera exporters for trade with China, CCTV said.

