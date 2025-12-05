Left Menu

China, France sign agreement on alfalfa, make progress on pork offal trade

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-12-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 11:24 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China and France have signed an agreement on the sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for exports of French alfalfa to China during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

The two countries also made "important progress" in registering French pig white viscera exporters for trade with China, CCTV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

