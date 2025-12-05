Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Five Engineering Students in Palnadu

Five engineering students observing Ayyappa Swamy deeksha died in a car accident in Palnadu when their vehicle hit a truck that reportedly slowed down suddenly. The accident happened late at night on a bypass road. Four died instantly, and one in the hospital. Authorities have opened a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Palnadu district, five engineering students observing Ayyappa Swamy deeksha have lost their lives in a severe car accident. The unfortunate event occurred when their vehicle crashed into a truck from behind, according to local police information.

The accident took place late Thursday night on the new bypass road in Chilakutpeta. Preliminary reports suggest that the truck driver allegedly slowed down his vehicle unexpectedly, leading to the devastating collision. Four of the students died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries at a nearby private hospital.

The students were traveling from Guntur to Penukonda in the Sri Satya Sai district when the accident took place. Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

