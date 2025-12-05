Mizoram Nears Peace Accord with Hmar Faction

Mizoram is on the brink of a significant peace development as Chief Minister Lalduhoma announces an impending agreement with a faction of Hmar militants. The move aims to restore stability in the region, particularly in areas predominantly inhabited by the Hmar community.

Speaking at the Hmar Students' Association gathering and the Sikpui Ruoi festival, Lalduhoma emphasized ongoing negotiations with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic). The discussions focus on reintegrating militant cadres into regular life.

The Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) previously demanded an autonomous district council for Hmar-dominated regions, resulting in the Sinlung Hills Council's creation in 2018 following a peace accord with another faction. The current talks with the Sanate faction, active mainly in Assam's Cachar district, could lead to further progress.

