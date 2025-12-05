Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Presidential Power vs. Independent Agencies

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on the legality of Trump’s firing of FTC member Rebecca Slaughter. The case questions the president's power over independent agencies protected by a 1935 precedent. This could redefine the balance between executive power and congressional intent in shaping federal agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:33 IST
Supreme Showdown: Presidential Power vs. Independent Agencies

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear a pivotal case that challenges the boundaries of presidential power over independent federal agencies. The case revolves around the legality of former President Donald Trump's dismissal of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) member Rebecca Slaughter before the end of her term. This legal battle has the potential to overturn a 90-year-old precedent established in Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which has long provided tenure protection to heads of such agencies.

The court, carrying a conservative majority, will decide if the president can remove agency leaders at will, aligning with the 'unitary executive' theory. Proponents argue this enhances executive accountability, while critics warn it threatens regulatory independence and stability, essential for businesses, consumers, and the public. The outcome could significantly alter the traditional separation of powers in U.S. governance.

John Yoo, a law professor and former Justice Department lawyer, sees this case as one of the most critical in shaping federal government dynamics. With potential ripple effects across various independent bodies, including the National Labor Relations Board, the verdict might redefine how the legislative and executive branches interact, highlighting the constitutional tension between presidential authority and congressional control over agency structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion during the week ended November 28, says RBI.

India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion duri...

 Global
2
Cloudflare's Wave: Another Outage Ripple Effect

Cloudflare's Wave: Another Outage Ripple Effect

 Spain
3
Gold Heist in Sabarimala: Global Conspiracy Unveiled

Gold Heist in Sabarimala: Global Conspiracy Unveiled

 India
4
Controversy Over Religious Quotas in Jammu Medical Admissions

Controversy Over Religious Quotas in Jammu Medical Admissions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025