Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Boeing's ordered by US FTC to divest parts of Spirit AeroSystems in planned merger

A U.S. regulator said on Wednesday it would require Boeing to divest significant Spirit AeroSystems assets to resolve competition concerns about its $8.3 billion acquisition of the company that manufactures major parts of wings and fuselages for jetliners, including the Boeing 737.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:52 IST
UPDATE 3-Boeing's ordered by US FTC to divest parts of Spirit AeroSystems in planned merger

A U.S. regulator said on Wednesday it would require Boeing to divest significant Spirit AeroSystems assets to resolve competition concerns about its $8.3 billion acquisition of the company that manufactures major parts of wings and fuselages for jetliners, including the Boeing 737. The Federal Trade Commission order could complicate the merger, which Boeing had aimed to close by the end of the year. There is a 30-day public comment period for the proposed order. The Boeing's share price was down 3.2% in intraday trading. The commission wants the U.S. planemaker to divest parts of Spirit that supply aerostructures to its European rival Airbus . The three companies have already negotiated Airbus buying parts of Spirit. The order also requires Spirit to continue as a supplier to Boeing's competitors vying for future military aircraft programs. Boeing's defense division won the contract for the U.S. military's first sixth-generation fighter, the F-47, earlier this year, and it is competing for the U.S. Navy's F/A-XX fighter contract.

The divestments would address the FTC's concerns that the merger would allow Boeing to unfairly control Airbus' supply chain and box out competitors in the defense industry. "We welcome the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's approval of our acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems," a Boeing spokesperson said. "While the transaction has not yet fully closed, we are committed to completing the remaining steps necessary to finalize the acquisition. This milestone will further enhance our ability to manufacture safe, high-quality airplanes for our customers and benefit the flying public."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's security service says all Sea Baby drones accounted for, none in Romania

Ukraine's security service says all Sea Baby drones accounted for, none in R...

 Global
2
CORRECTED-Over two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte says

CORRECTED-Over two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte say...

 Global
3
UPDATE 4-Boeing looks to close Spirit AeroSystems merger this year as FTC orders divestitures

UPDATE 4-Boeing looks to close Spirit AeroSystems merger this year as FTC or...

 Global
4
Peruvian presidential candidates to get bulletproof vests after gun attacks

Peruvian presidential candidates to get bulletproof vests after gun attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025