Major Drug Bust in Shamli: Alleged Smuggler Arrested
Authorities in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, apprehended an alleged narcotics smuggler, Sarfaraz alias Dhola, seizing 1.263 kg of smack. Valued at over Rs 2.5 crore, the drugs were reportedly being transported from Bareilly. The police are investigating further to dismantle the trafficking network.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, have apprehended an alleged narcotics smuggler, recovering 1.263 kg of smack (adulterated heroin) valued at over Rs 2.5 crore, officials reported on Monday.
Superintendent of Police NP Singh stated that acting on precise intelligence, the police intercepted the suspect, identified as Sarfaraz, also known as Dhola, late Sunday night. The operation led to the recovery of the substantial contraband.
Singh further mentioned that a comprehensive investigation is underway, revealing that the drugs were in transit from Bareilly and headed towards Shamli and Saharanpur districts. Efforts are ongoing to trace additional members of the trafficking network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Leading Role in Rice Production and Law Enforcement
UPDATE 1-Bondi orders US law enforcement to investigate 'extremist groups'
Bondi orders law enforcement to investigate U.S. groups over accusations of domestic terrorism
UPDATE 2-Bondi orders US law enforcement to investigate 'extremist groups'