Cyber Fraud Exposure: Unraveling the Fake Call Centre Scam

Police busted a fake call centre scamming operation, arresting two key members in Gulriha. The fraud involved recruiting minors to make deceptive calls, enticing victims to reveal banking details, and siphoning money. Seizures included laptops and phones. An FIR followed a complaint of unauthorized bank misuse.

Updated: 08-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:15 IST
A fake call centre operating a cyber fraud racket has been dismantled with the arrest of two pivotal members in Gulriha. Police confirmed the operation had run for nearly two years and involved minors recruited through ads for fraudulent activities.

The scam entailed making deceptive calls and luring victims with online gaming offers using platforms like 'Fair Play 247'. Victims, once hooked, were coaxed into revealing bank details, resulting in siphoned funds. The police discovered the racket's scale after uncovering a similar operation in Pilibhit.

Rakesh Prajapati and Janey Alam were apprehended with laptops, mobile phones, and other equipment seized at the scene. Police investigations revealed daily illicit transactions worth Rs 10-15 lakh through mule accounts. An FIR was lodged following a complaint from a victim whose bank account was compromised.

