Delhi High Court Demands Fair Hearing in Ajmer Dargah Encroachment Case
The Delhi High Court instructed the Centre to provide hearings to individuals affected by the potential dismantling of structures at Ajmer's Dargah Khwaja Saheb. It emphasized adherence to natural justice principles before taking any action. The Ministry of Minority Affairs is urged to expedite forming the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee.
The Delhi High Court has mandated the Indian government to ensure hearings for parties affected by proposed steps, such as dismantling and demolishing structures at Dargah Khwaja Saheb in Ajmer.
The Center's Ministry of Minority Affairs was also ordered to expedite the formation of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee, as emphasized by Justice Sachin Datta.
Authorities have highlighted security concerns as reasons for addressing illegal encroachments. However, the court remained firm on the need to uphold natural justice, expecting fairness and transparency in the decision-making process.