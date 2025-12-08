Odisha's Ambitious Budget: Empowering Growth and Welfare

The Odisha assembly approved an appropriation bill on Monday, allocating Rs 17,440 crore from consolidated funds for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Despite opposition criticism, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized its focus on societal welfare and capital expenditure.

Amid a walkout by the BJD and Congress, Majhi outlined the budget's focus, revealing the government's commitment to diverse welfare programs targeting farmers, women, youth, and the impoverished. "This bill supports additional expenditure necessary for these projects' effective execution," Majhi stated.

He highlighted that Rs 13,716 crore is earmarked for program expenditure. Majhi noted an 8.33% increase in revenue collection, affirming aims to sustain capital outlay above 6% of state GDP, essential for economic growth and continued developmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)