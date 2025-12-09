Durban Ready for 1.3 Million Visitors with Strong Safety, Water and Tourism Plan

eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba says Durban is fully prepared to welcome more than 1.3 million visitors this festive season, promising a safe, vibrant and world-class holiday experience under the theme “Endless Waves of Tranquillity.”

Unveiling the city’s comprehensive Festive Season Management Plan, Xaba outlined major strides in water security, coastal safety, tourism readiness and law-enforcement capacity—improvements he says reflect renewed confidence and stability in the city’s service delivery programmes.

Major Water Infrastructure Improvements After Years of Challenges

For the first time in five years, Durban has all its major bulk water reservoirs operating at full capacity, including Durban Heights, Wiggins, and Midmar Treatment Works.

“This means that communities in the north, south, and central regions will enjoy uninterrupted water supply during this period and beyond,” Xaba assured.

The breakthrough follows extensive repairs and system upgrades implemented after years of strain, including damage from the 2022 floods.

All Beaches Declared Safe — Coastal Recovery on Track

Xaba reported significant progress in coastal management, with water quality tests confirming that all 23 of Durban’s bathing beaches are safe for swimming.

He noted that since the devastating floods, the municipality has repaired key sewerage pipelines and strengthened wastewater management systems that feed into the coastline.

“We continue to monitor beach water quality through weekly tests and are confident this progress puts us firmly on the road to achieving full Blue Flag status,” Xaba said.

More than 40 municipal swimming pools will be open this holiday season, including the popular Children’s Amusement Centre pool.

Addressing Misinformation and Protecting Durban’s Reputation

The Mayor condemned ongoing “smear campaigns” and misinformation aimed at deterring tourists, including false reports about beach contamination.

“We are fully transparent with our beach water results, which are published regularly on our website. We welcome independent laboratory collaboration to verify our findings,” he said, urging the public to rely on verified data rather than social media speculation.

Tourism Boom Expected: Major Economic Gains

Durban anticipates 1.3 million visitors, generating:

R341 million in direct visitor spending

R845 million contribution to GDP

Over 15 000 jobs created

R630 million in tax revenue

Tourism indicators show robust recovery:

Domestic tourism spend rose 28% (January–October 2025), reaching R8.4 billion

International spend increased 29%, led by strong markets such as Australia, UAE and Botswana

This reflects rising demand for cultural experiences, adventure tourism and family travel—areas where Durban continues to excel.

A Festive Programme “Like No Other”

Durban has curated one of its most ambitious entertainment line-ups, including:

Durban Jazz Festival

Fact Durban Rocks New Year’s Celebration

Ladysmith Black Mambazo Christmas Special

Anywhere In Your City urban arts programme

City precincts will host street carnivals, lighting displays, revived hotel festivities, and a beachfront New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

With the cruise season underway, Durban expects a surge of international arrivals via its modernised cruise terminal.

Strong Safety Measures: More Officers, More Patrols, More Technology

To ensure a secure festive atmosphere, eThekwini will deploy over 2 000 law-enforcement officers across freeways, malls, beaches and nightlife zones.

Key safety operations include:

Policing for reckless driving, drunk driving and unroadworthy vehicles

Enhanced night and day patrols

Support from over 500 CCTV cameras citywide

A new Coastal and Tourism Policing Unit patrolling 100 km of coastline

Beachfront operational staff have also been increased, with 650 seasonal workers, including:

78 lifeguards

135 litter pickers

67 beach guides

70 pool supervisors

113 pool attendants

43 childminders

135 security guards

Families will benefit from seven tents dedicated to separated children, an overnight facility at Ellis Brown Primary School, and 200 000 identification armbands for lost children.

Durban Ready to Deliver a Safe, Memorable Holiday Experience

With strengthened infrastructure, world-class safety measures, improved water services and a dynamic entertainment calendar, Xaba expressed complete confidence in the city’s readiness.

“With all these measures in place, we are confident that we will deliver a safe, vibrant and memorable festive season. Durban is ready,” he declared.