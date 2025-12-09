Revamping India's Election Laws: Youth Inclusion and Integrity in Question

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde has called for significant amendments to India's electoral laws, advocating for the minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be reduced from 25 to 18 years. He also emphasized the need to facilitate remote voting for migrant voters, urging a review of these policies for broader participation.

During a parliamentary discussion on election reforms, Shinde emphasized that if individuals are eligible to vote at 18, they should also be able to run for office. He also expressed concerns over current electoral practices, suggesting a unified electoral roll and simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to streamline processes.

The debate ignited further controversy, with accusations of electoral misconduct in Maharashtra and criticism of the Election Commission's independence. Calls to return to ballot papers instead of EVMs gained traction, reflecting broader concerns over electoral integrity and fairness in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)