DRI Busts Major Mephedrone Manufacturing Unit in Maharashtra

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled an illicit manufacturing unit churning out mephedrone, a banned synthetic drug, in Maharashtra's Wardha district. The operation led to the seizure of 128 kilograms of the drug, valued at a staggering Rs 192 crore, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The crackdown, code-named 'Operation Hinterland Brew,' was executed in a secluded area of Karanja (Ghadge), which lies nearly 60 km from Wardha. Acting on precise intelligence, DRI officials carried out a raid at a makeshift facility obscured by shrubs, unveiling a fully operational synthetic drug production setup.

Three individuals, identified as the masterminds behind the syndicate, including the financier and chemist, have been apprehended. Apart from the drug haul, authorities confiscated 245 kilograms of precursor chemicals and essential manufacturing equipment. The individuals were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

