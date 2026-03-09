Farewell to Shiv Pratap Shukla: A Legacy of Leadership and Cooperation

Outgoing Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has advised the state government to cultivate self-reliance through strong work ethics and efficient utilization of opportunities. At a farewell ceremony, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded Shukla's leadership, noting Lok Bhavan's responsiveness to public issues under his guidance.

On Monday, officials including Chief Minister Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, gathered to honor Shukla with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. The assembly recognized his significant contributions to the state, acknowledging the goodwill he fostered among diverse societal sections.

Speaking to reporters, Shukla, who will now serve as Governor of Telangana, reflected on his experiences, highlighting the need for Himachal Pradesh to emulate Uttarakhand's development. He emphasized combating drug issues, environmental protection, and boosting tourism. Shukla expressed gratitude for the support during his term, leaving with cherished memories of the state's 'Prem Bhoomi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)