Arunachal Pradesh's Controversial Bandh: A Day of Demand

A dawn-to-dusk bandh brought life to a standstill in Arunachal Pradesh's Capital Complex on Tuesday as three organizations pressed for their demands. Markets and institutions remained closed, and vehicular traffic was absent, while the bandh proceeded without untoward incidents, according to a senior police official.

The Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal, Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation, and All Naharlagun Youth Organisation called for the closure, demanding the demolition of unauthorized mosques and expulsions of alleged illegal immigrants. Security was heightened, and several individuals were detained for trying to enforce the bandh.

The Capital District Magistrate condemned the bandh as illegal, citing disruptions to public order and ongoing elections. Police emphasized their commitment to preventing law-and-order challenges, promising strict actions against those spreading objectionable messages. Yet, the organizers warned of extended protests if their grievances remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)