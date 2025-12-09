Judges Stand Firm Against Mischaracterization of Supreme Court Proceedings
Several retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have opposed a campaign targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over his remarks on Rohingya migrants. They argue that this is an attempt to delegitimize the judiciary, emphasizing the importance of fair criticism and judicial independence.
- Country:
- India
Several retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have issued a powerful statement in response to a campaign against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The judges expressed strong objections to what they describe as a 'motivated campaign' surrounding remarks made during proceedings about Rohingya migrants.
The statement pointed to an open letter dated December 5, which criticized the bench's remarks on December 2 about Rohingya refugees. It argues that the campaign is an attempt to mischaracterize routine proceedings and delegitimize judicial processes. The judges stressed that the campaign fails to recognize the bench's affirmation that no individual on Indian soil should be subjected to inhumane treatment.
In their statement, the judges affirmed their confidence in the judiciary and the Chief Justice, condemning any efforts to distort court remarks. They highlighted the need for principled support for the judiciary, warning that unwarranted attacks risk undermining judicial independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Showdown: Free Speech vs. Campaign Finance Regulations
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Campaign Spending Limits
Supreme Court Debates Free Speech in Campaign Finance
India's Nationwide Campaign Leads to Rs 2,000 Crore Unclaimed Assets Settlement
Execution in China's Anti-Corruption Campaign: The Bai Tianhui Case