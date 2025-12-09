Judges Stand Firm Against Mischaracterization of Supreme Court Proceedings

Several retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts have issued a powerful statement in response to a campaign against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The judges expressed strong objections to what they describe as a 'motivated campaign' surrounding remarks made during proceedings about Rohingya migrants.

The statement pointed to an open letter dated December 5, which criticized the bench's remarks on December 2 about Rohingya refugees. It argues that the campaign is an attempt to mischaracterize routine proceedings and delegitimize judicial processes. The judges stressed that the campaign fails to recognize the bench's affirmation that no individual on Indian soil should be subjected to inhumane treatment.

In their statement, the judges affirmed their confidence in the judiciary and the Chief Justice, condemning any efforts to distort court remarks. They highlighted the need for principled support for the judiciary, warning that unwarranted attacks risk undermining judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)