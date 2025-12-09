PM Modi Welcomes Microsoft’s Landmark AI Investment, Highlights India’s Leadership

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared his strong optimism about India’s growing leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI) following a productive conversation with Mr. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The interaction reinforced global confidence in India’s technological capabilities and underscored the nation’s emergence as a trusted hub for innovation, digital transformation, and AI-led growth.

Microsoft to Make Its Largest-Ever Investment in Asia—In India

Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Microsoft’s announcement that it will make its largest-ever investment in Asia in India. This decision reflects:

India’s rising stature as a global technology powerhouse

Strong investor confidence in India’s digital ecosystem

The country’s rapidly expanding talent pool driving AI and deep-tech innovation

Alignment with India’s long-term digital transformation agenda

The investment is expected to significantly accelerate India’s AI capabilities and create new opportunities for startups, enterprises, and youth.

PM Modi’s Message: India Will Harness AI for a Better Planet

Responding to Satya Nadella’s public post, PM Modi shared:

“When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s youth, empowered with skills, creativity and ambition, will lead the next wave of global AI innovation and contribute to solutions for societal and planetary challenges.

Strengthening India’s AI and Digital Future

The meeting between PM Modi and Satya Nadella marks another step in India’s steady advancement towards:

A robust AI innovation ecosystem

Expanded digital infrastructure and cloud capabilities

Greater research collaboration with global technology leaders

Strengthened public-private partnership models

Accelerated adoption of AI across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, sustainability, and governance

Microsoft’s expanded footprint is expected to help catalyse India’s AI skilling, compute capacity, and startup innovation pipeline, contributing to the country's vision of a Viksit Bharat powered by responsible and inclusive technology.