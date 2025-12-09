Left Menu

PM Modi Welcomes Microsoft’s Landmark AI Investment, Highlights India’s Leadership

Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Microsoft’s announcement that it will make its largest-ever investment in Asia in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:47 IST
PM Modi Welcomes Microsoft’s Landmark AI Investment, Highlights India’s Leadership
The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s youth, empowered with skills, creativity and ambition, will lead the next wave of global AI innovation and contribute to solutions for societal and planetary challenges. Image Credit: Twitter(@satyanadella)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared his strong optimism about India’s growing leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI) following a productive conversation with Mr. Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The interaction reinforced global confidence in India’s technological capabilities and underscored the nation’s emergence as a trusted hub for innovation, digital transformation, and AI-led growth.

Microsoft to Make Its Largest-Ever Investment in Asia—In India

Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Microsoft’s announcement that it will make its largest-ever investment in Asia in India. This decision reflects:

  • India’s rising stature as a global technology powerhouse

  • Strong investor confidence in India’s digital ecosystem

  • The country’s rapidly expanding talent pool driving AI and deep-tech innovation

  • Alignment with India’s long-term digital transformation agenda

The investment is expected to significantly accelerate India’s AI capabilities and create new opportunities for startups, enterprises, and youth.

PM Modi’s Message: India Will Harness AI for a Better Planet

Responding to Satya Nadella’s public post, PM Modi shared:

“When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s youth, empowered with skills, creativity and ambition, will lead the next wave of global AI innovation and contribute to solutions for societal and planetary challenges.

Strengthening India’s AI and Digital Future

The meeting between PM Modi and Satya Nadella marks another step in India’s steady advancement towards:

  • A robust AI innovation ecosystem

  • Expanded digital infrastructure and cloud capabilities

  • Greater research collaboration with global technology leaders

  • Strengthened public-private partnership models

  • Accelerated adoption of AI across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, sustainability, and governance

Microsoft’s expanded footprint is expected to help catalyse India’s AI skilling, compute capacity, and startup innovation pipeline, contributing to the country's vision of a Viksit Bharat powered by responsible and inclusive technology.

 

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025