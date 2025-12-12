Left Menu

Epic Fraud: Crypto Mogul Do Kwon Sentenced to 15 Years

Do Kwon, a leading figure in cryptocurrency, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for orchestrating a massive fraud involving Terraform Labs' TerraUSD and Luna currencies. The collapse led to losses estimated at $40 billion. Kwon expressed remorse and has agreed to pay a civil fine and be banned from crypto transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 05:06 IST
Epic Fraud: Crypto Mogul Do Kwon Sentenced to 15 Years

Do Kwon, the South Korean crypto entrepreneur responsible for two digital currencies that led to a staggering $40 billion loss in 2022, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer denounced Kwon for deceiving investors who invested their life savings in his projects.

The judge described Kwon's actions as an 'epic, generational fraud.' Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, admitted in court to misleading investors about TerraUSD, meant to remain stable amid market volatility. The 34-year-old expressed deep remorse, highlighting the massive financial impact on victims.

Facing numerous fraud charges, Kwon was also implicated in an intricate scheme to inflate cryptocurrency values. His lawyer noted Kwon's genuine regret and efforts to make amends. Despite requesting a shorter sentence, prosecutors emphasized the far-reaching negative effects on the crypto market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025