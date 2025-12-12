Left Menu

Bomb Threats Spark Chaos in Amritsar Schools

Bomb threat emails led to the evacuation of Amritsar schools, causing panic among parents who rushed to pick up their children. Authorities have initiated anti-sabotage measures and are attempting to trace the email's origin. In a similar prior incident, a student was detained for sending a threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 12-12-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 13:50 IST
On Friday, bomb threat emails sent shockwaves through several schools in Amritsar, resulting in urgent evacuations of students and heightened security measures.

Parents, gripped by fear, hurried to collect their children as authorities mandated the temporary closure of all educational institutions in the district.

Amritsar's Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, assured the public that a Gazetted Officer was stationed at each location as anti-sabotage inspections commenced. Cyber police are rigorously working to identify the threat's origin. This follows an incident where a student sent a bomb threat, leading to their detention and subsequent apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

