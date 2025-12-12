India Post, BSE partner to take mutual funds to rural India via postal network

In a major boost to financial inclusion and last-mile access to investment products, the Department of Posts (DoP), Ministry of Communications, Government of India, and BSE—Asia’s oldest stock exchange—signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 12 December 2025 in New Delhi. The initiative aligns with the Union Budget 2025–26 vision of leveraging India Post’s extensive nationwide network to catalyse economic activity, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions.

Under the partnership, India Post will act as a distributor of mutual fund products through its vast postal infrastructure, bringing formal investment avenues closer to citizens in underserved areas. By combining India Post’s unmatched reach with BSE StAR MF, the country’s largest mutual fund distribution platform, the collaboration aims to democratise access to capital markets and promote broader participation in wealth creation.

The MoU was signed by Ms. Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (CCS & RB), Department of Posts, and Shri Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. The agreement will be valid for three years—from 12 December 2025 to 11 December 2028—with provisions for renewal.

As part of the arrangement, selected postal employees will be trained and certified as mutual fund distributors. These officials will facilitate investor onboarding, execute mutual fund transactions, and provide customer support using the BSE StAR MF platform. To ensure transparency and regulatory compliance, BSE will enable the issuance of Employee Unique Identification Numbers (EUINs) to authorised postal personnel.

BSE will also support the certification process by enabling postal employees and agents to obtain the mandatory NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) Mutual Fund Distributor certification. Once trained and certified, postal officials will assist customers in making informed investment decisions, thereby enhancing investor confidence and awareness at the grassroots level.

The collaboration underscores the Department of Posts’ continued efforts to expand the bouquet of financial services offered to the public—building on its legacy role in savings, insurance, and remittances—while complementing BSE’s objective of fostering an efficient, transparent, and investor-friendly mutual fund ecosystem. Integrating BSE’s technology with India Post’s physical footprint is expected to significantly improve service accessibility and reliability.

Impact of the Initiative

Expanded reach: Boosts mutual fund penetration in Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural areas.

Investor awareness: Encourages informed, long-term investment behaviour through guided support.

Inclusive growth: Strengthens access to formal financial markets for first-time and small investors.

Last-mile delivery: Positions India Post as a key conduit for modern investment products.

Overall, the partnership is poised to advance India’s goal of building a financially aware and empowered population by taking contemporary investment opportunities to the last mile.