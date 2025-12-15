Roadside Drug Testing Begins in Wellington, Nationwide Rollout Planned by 2026

Roadside drug testing has officially begun in the Wellington District, marking a significant step in the Government’s efforts to tackle drug-impaired driving and improve road safety across New Zealand. The new saliva-based testing regime is being introduced ahead of a nationwide rollout planned for mid-2026.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the launch delivers on a key Government commitment to reduce dangerous driving behaviours that place innocent lives at risk. The Government had pledged to introduce roadside drug testing by December 2025, and the first phase has now been implemented on schedule.

According to Mr Bishop, the new testing devices allow Police to screen drivers at the roadside quickly and efficiently. He noted that drug-impaired driving has become an increasingly serious issue, with approximately 30 per cent of all road deaths now involving at least one impairing drug.

Drivers who choose to drive after consuming drugs such as cannabis, methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), or cocaine are putting themselves and others in danger, he said. The Government’s message is clear: drug-impaired driving will not be tolerated, and enforcement will be stepped up.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said the introduction of roadside drug testing gives Police vital new tools to detect and deter drug-impaired drivers before harm occurs. He emphasised that reducing deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads remains a top priority.

Under the new system, Police can use approved screening devices to test drivers’ saliva for four commonly impairing drugs: THC (from cannabis), methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine. If a driver returns a positive result, a saliva sample will be taken and sent to an accredited laboratory for confirmation. Laboratory testing will screen for up to 25 impairing substances.

Drivers will only face an infringement penalty once a positive laboratory result has been confirmed, ensuring accuracy and fairness in enforcement. To manage immediate safety risks, any driver who tests positive at the roadside will be required to take a second screening test. Two positive roadside tests will result in a 12-hour driving prohibition, preventing the driver from continuing their journey while impaired.

Police plan to significantly scale up roadside drug testing from April 2026, with full nationwide coverage expected by mid-2026. Once fully implemented, drivers can expect to be tested anytime and anywhere, similar to alcohol breath testing.

Both Ministers stressed that the aim of the programme is not only enforcement but deterrence. The Government hopes the increased likelihood of detection will discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after taking impairing drugs, ultimately saving lives and reducing serious injuries on New Zealand roads.