UN mission’s exit marks milestone in Iraq’s post-conflict transition

In an interview with UN News, Mr. Mohamed Al Hassan, Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and UNAMI chief, said the Mission’s end reflects how far Iraq has come since it was set up in 2003, when the country was emerging from decades of dictatorship, regional wars and the terror wrought by ISIL – known more widely in the Middle East as Da’esh.

“When UNAMI started, Iraq used to be a very different place than today”, he told UN News. Just days into the mission in August 2003 the UN came under attack at its Baghdad headquarters, leaving 22 staffers dead and over 100 wounded.

A truck bomb destroyed the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad on 19 August 2003.

Today, a new era has dawned: “With the sacrifices of the Iraqis first and foremost, and with international support, in particular the United Nations, Iraq believes it is ready to move to another phase, solidifying its sovereignty and territorial integrity. I wholeheartedly believe that Iraq is ready for that.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Baghdad to join Iraqis and the diplomatic community in marking the Mission’s closure - an event he called a clear signal that this is “mission accomplished”.

Democratic progress

Mr. Al Hassan said Iraq’s recent political developments underscore how dramatically the country has stabilised.

The parliamentary elections held in November, which UNAMI supported, were widely viewed as among the most credible to date. With a 56 per cent voter turnout, they were also a demonstration of renewed public engagement.

“It was the most fair, free and peaceful elections,” he said. “When you see an election that fair and democratic, you know that that’s a belief in a new Iraq.”

Over the years, UNAMI has provided critical support across a wide range of areas: advising the Government on political stabilisation, promoting inclusive national dialogue, and supporting community-level reconciliation in areas affected by conflict.

It has also played a central role in electoral assistance, helping Iraq conduct multiple rounds of local and national elections.

Security turnaround

Among UNAMI’s most significant legacies, Mr. Al Hassan said, is the dramatic improvement in security. He noted that Iraq “would have had no way to defeat Da’esh without the help of the United Nations and the international community” but emphasised that it was ultimately the courage and resilience of Iraqis that reversed the extremist group’s advances.

The country still feels the long-term impact of conflict. Roughly one million Iraqis remain internally displaced, including more than 100,000 Yazidis still living in camps after unimaginable suffering at the hands of Da’esh.

At Jeddah Rehabilitation Centre, Iraq, the UN Secretary-General met returnees from the Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, where many Iraqi, Syrians, and third-country nationals – mainly women and children – remain stranded. (2023)

Many remain unable to return home, particularly to the Yazidi heartland of Sinjar, due to destroyed infrastructure and unresolved security issues.

“I hope they will have the time, the resources and the support to go back to the homes they were lifted from,” he said. “It’s about time.”

A gender lens

Advancing the rights of women has been integral to UNAMI’s mandate, and Mr. Al Hassan said Iraq must continue that work long after the Mission departs.

“Yes, Iraq today is much better than before on women’s rights,” he said. “But violence against women has unfortunately increased.”

He stressed that sustainable progress must come from within. “We want the Iraqis to be the sponsors and be advocates of women’s rights — through Iraqi law, Iraqi protection and Iraqi legislation,” he said. “At the end of the day is the protection of their own people”, Mr. Al Hassan added.

A major pillar of UNAMI’s mandate has been the promotion of human rights, including support for judicial and legal reforms, protection of vulnerable communities, and advancing the rights of women and minorities.

These responsibilities have shaped the Mission’s work up to its planned closure in December 2025.

As Iraq prepares to take its seat on the UN Human Rights Council, he said the country “must act as such”, ensuring full protection for women, youth and minorities and safeguarding freedom of expression.

UN presence remains in Iraq

While the political mission will close, Mr. Al Hassan emphasised that the UN’s broader footprint will remain unchanged.

“People confuse UNAMI with the United Nations,” he said. “All the specialised agencies – UNICEF, WHO, IOM, UNDP, and many others – will remain in Iraq. Even the World Bank and IMF are opening new offices.”

With significant oil reserves and a large GDP, Iraq is not seeking aid, he noted. “Iraq does not need charity; it needs the support and friendship of the international community.”

Humanitarian partners distribute emergency assistance in Ibrahim Khalil village in Iraq.

‘Success story’ in a turbulent region

Calling Iraq “a success story” and “a unique country”, Mr. Al Hassan urged the international community to give Iraq the space and support it needs to succeed.

“My message to the international community and neighbouring countries is give Iraq a chance to prove themselves they are worthy of the freedom that Iraqis paid a very heavy price for.”

UNAMI’s departure does not mark an end to the Iraq–UN partnership.

“I have no doubt that the Iraqis have flipped the page to another beautiful one that will take their country into a better position than before”, Mr. Al Hassan said.