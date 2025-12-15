Minister Warns of Passport Renewal Rush as Over 1.3 Million Set to Expire

New Zealanders are being urged to check their passport expiry dates and renew early, as the Government warns of a significant surge in passport applications expected over the next two years. Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says the spike is being driven by the anniversary of the shift to 10-year passports introduced in 2015.

In November 2015, passport validity was extended from five years to ten years, meaning a large number of passports issued in 2015 and 2016 are now nearing expiry. As a result, the Department of Internal Affairs is forecasting unprecedented demand for passport services.

According to departmental projections, more than 1.3 million New Zealand passports will expire within the next two years. In 2026 alone, around 622,000 passport renewal applications are expected, followed by a further 759,000 passports expiring in 2027.

Ms van Velden said New Zealanders planning to travel should not wait until the last minute to renew, warning that many others will be seeking the same service at the same time.

“If your passport needs renewing soon, so will hundreds of thousands of others,” she said. “I encourage everyone to check their passport now and make sure it’s up to date before you need it.”

Despite the looming surge, the Minister highlighted major improvements in passport processing times. Through operational changes and efficiency gains, the Department of Internal Affairs has reduced average processing times from 25 working days in 2023 to just three working days in 2025. This faster turnaround now applies to all passport applications, not only urgent requests.

Ms van Velden said the improvements reflect the Department’s commitment to delivering reliable and efficient public services, particularly as international travel continues to rebound.

“This is a significant improvement in service delivery that will benefit families, workers and holidaymakers planning overseas travel,” she said. “If your passport expires in 2026, renewing now will help you avoid delays during the peak application period.”

The Department of Internal Affairs is encouraging eligible applicants to renew their passports online, describing the process as quick, secure and convenient. Most renewals can be completed digitally at passport.govt.nz, reducing the need for in-person appointments.

The Minister warned that an expired passport could disrupt travel plans, particularly during peak holiday periods, and stressed that early renewal is the best way to avoid unnecessary stress.

“Don’t let an expired passport get in the way of your travel,” Ms van Velden said. “Check it now and renew before the rush.”