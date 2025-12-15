Left Menu

Greece arrests five over cocaine trafficking on ship from Venezuela to Europe

Greek police have arrested five suspected members of an international crime ring trafficking an estimated seven tonnes of cocaine from Venezuela to Europe on a Greek-operated fishing vessel, two police officials said on Monday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:32 IST
Greece arrests five over cocaine trafficking on ship from Venezuela to Europe
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek police have arrested five suspected members of an international crime ring trafficking an estimated seven tonnes of cocaine from Venezuela to Europe on a Greek-operated fishing vessel, two police officials said on Monday. The arrests, in various parts of Greece, follow an investigation launched in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Those held included the suspected ringleader. The ship had set sail from a small port in Greece's northern city of Thessaloniki for Latin America. Investigators believe that it later loaded up to seven tonnes of cocaine off Venezuela. Police did not disclose its final destination.

Another five people on board the vessel were arrested by French authorities, the official added. The ship, escorted by the French Navy over the past two days through the Atlantic, will be taken to a French port. Greece has launched a probe into the owner of the vessel, who has a criminal record related to drug offences.

The Mediterranean country has stepped up the fight against drug trafficking in recent years as Europe has become a top market for cocaine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025