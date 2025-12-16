NHRC Launches Winter Internship 2025 to Inspire Youth Leadership in Human Rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has commenced its four-week in-person Winter Internship Programme (WIP)-2025, being held from 15 December 2025 to 9 January 2026 in New Delhi. The programme brings together 80 university students selected from a highly competitive pool of 1,485 applicants representing 19 States and Union Territories, reflecting the diversity of India’s academic and social landscape.

A Platform for Peer Learning and Human Rights Awareness

Inaugurating the programme, NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian described the internship as a unique opportunity for peer learning in a culturally diverse nation. He emphasised that the primary objective is to equip young people with meaningful insights into human rights issues, encouraging them to uphold these values in everyday life—within their families, workplaces and communities. Such internalisation, he noted, is essential for nation-building and strengthening democratic values.

Youth as Catalysts for an Inclusive Society

Delivering the keynote address, NHRC Secretary General Shri Bharat Lal highlighted the transformative role of youth in advancing human rights. He urged interns to develop empathy, compassion and constitutional values, stressing that India’s civilisational ethos is deeply rooted in respect for dignity and justice. He encouraged participants to use this internship to broaden their understanding and contribute to creating a more inclusive, equitable and just society.

An Engaging Curriculum for Holistic Learning

Providing an overview of the programme, NHRC Joint Secretary Smt Saidingpuii Chhakhchhuak outlined the diverse components designed to deepen participants’ knowledge and analytical abilities. Key activities include:

Interactive sessions with subject experts

Group research projects on contemporary human rights issues

Book reviews to strengthen critical thinking

Declamation contests to enhance communication and advocacy skills

These elements aim to nurture innovative problem-solving approaches while fostering leadership among young scholars.

Building the Next Generation of Human Rights Advocates

NHRC Director Lt. Col. Virender Singh delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the enthusiastic participation of the students and reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to nurturing youth engagement in human rights literacy and advocacy.

The Winter Internship Programme continues to serve as one of NHRC’s flagship initiatives, empowering students with the tools, awareness and confidence to contribute meaningfully to India’s human rights landscape.